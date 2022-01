DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Terrell Burden and reserve Kasen Jennings scvored 13 points each and Kennesaw State won its third straight beating Stetson 77-49. Kennesaw State led 38-35 at halftime and used a 12-5 run for its first double-digit advantage and turned it into a rout. Chase Johnston scored 16 points for Stetson.