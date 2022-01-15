Skip to Content
He’s back: Steelers WR Smith-Schuster returns, will face KC

PITTSBURGH (AP) — JuJu Smith-Schuster’s season isn’t over after all. The Pittsburgh Steelers have activated the star wide receiver off injured reserve. The move clears the way for Smith-Schuster to be on the field when the Steelers open the playoffs at Kansas City. Smith-Schuster hasn’t played since injuring his right shoulder during a victory over Denver on Oct. 10. He underwent surgery a few days later and was expected to be lost for the season. Instead, Smith-Schuster returned to practice this week, wearing thicker shoulder pads in an effort to protect his right shoulder. 

