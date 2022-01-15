Gut-Behrami wins downhill after Olympic champ Goggia crashes

ALTENMARKT-ZAUCHENSEE, Austria (AP) — Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami has won the fourth women’s World Cup downhill of the season after Olympic champion Sofia Goggia had an awkward crash halfway down her run. The Italian seemed unhurt and skied down the course shortly after the incident. Goggia had won the previous three downhills. Gut-Behrami beat Kira Weidle of Germany by one-tenth of a second. Ramona Siebenhofer of Austria was 0.44 behind in third. Americans Breezy Johnson and Mikaela Shiffrin sat out the event. Shiffrin remained in the overall lead.