Guentzel’s OT goal lifts Penguins over Sharks 2-1

By GIDEON RUBIN

Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jake Guentzel scored 37 seconds into overtime, Luis Domingue had 40 saves in his season debut and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1. Guentzel and Kris Letang each had a goal and an assist as the Penguins won for the 12th time in 14 games. Sidney Crosby assisted Guentzel’s winner, his 19th goal. Rudolfs Balcers scored San Jose’s only goal, and Adin Hill had 25 saves. Guentzel had an assist on Letang’s goal to extend his road points streak to 16 games. Guentzel is among five players in NHL history with road points streaks of at least 15 games.