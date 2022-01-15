Gators beat Gamecocks for first SEC win 71-63

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Phlandrous Fleming Jr. and Kowacie Reeves scored 14 points each and Florida beat South Carolina 71-63 for its first Southeastern Conference win of the season. Colin Castleton added 10 points, 10 points fewer than his average in conference play, but had a career-tying eight blocks plus seven rebounds. Florida avoided its its first 0-4 SEC start since 1950. Chico Carter Jr. scored 12 points and Erik Stevenson added 10 for the Gamecocks. In its three SEC losses — all against teams ranked in the top 15 — Florida shot 40%. Against the Gamecocks, the Gators shot 55% to 35% for South Carolina.