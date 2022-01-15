Coutinho nets late on debut, earns Villa 2-2 draw with Man U

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Philippe Coutinho came off the bench to score a late equalizer on his debut for Aston Villa in a 2-2 draw against Manchester United in the English Premier League. United had just taken a 2-0 lead thanks to Bruno Fernandes’ second goal of the game when Coutinho entered as a substitute to loud cheers at Villa Park. The Brazil playmaker played a part in Jacob Ramsey’s 77th-minute goal that gave Villa hope then turned in a low cross from Ramsey at the far post five minutes later in front of the Holte End. It was a second match in six days between the teams. United edged a somewhat fortuitous 1-0 win in the FA Cup on Monday.