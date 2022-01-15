Skip to Content
Buton, Hugley grind down Louisville in 65-53 win

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jamarius Burton scored 20 points and John Hugley added 19  and Pittsburgh won for the second time in three games with 65-53 win over Louisville. Burton and Hugley each collared eight rebounds and Mouhamadou Gueye and Femi Odukale each scored 10. Dre Davis’ layup with 14:40 left put Louisville up by four, but an 18-6 spurt over the next 7 1/2 minutes gave Pitt is largest lead, 54-38 when Burton hit a jumper. Malik Williams scored 12 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for Louisville and El Ellis and Noah Locke scored 10 apiece. 

