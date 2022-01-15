Boum scores 28 to send UTEP past Old Dominion 76-67 in OT

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Souley Boum scored 13 of his 28 points in overtime to spark UTEP to a 76-67 victory over Old Dominion in Conference USA action. Boum hit 1 of 2 shots — a 3-pointer — and 10 of 10 free throws in the extra period for the Miners (9-8, 2-3). Boum scored 13 of UTEP’s 15 points in the extra period. He added five rebounds, five assists and a career-best six steals. Austin Trice finished with 19 points and a career-high 20 rebounds for his second double-double for the Monarchs (7-9, 2-1).