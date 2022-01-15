Americans win monobob race, points title in Switzerland

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — American Kaillie Humphries got a win. Elana Meyers Taylor got an overall title. And the U.S. bobsled team got more momentum to take into the Beijing Olympics. Humphries prevailed in the final women’s monobob race of the season on Saturday, with Meyers Taylor finishing second. And in the seasonlong standings, the order was reversed — Meyers Taylor winning the points crown, with Humphries second. Cynthia Appiah of Canada got third in both the race and the women’s monobob season standings.