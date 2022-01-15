Allen-led Bills throttle division rival Patriots, 47-17

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen set a franchise record by throwing five touchdown passes and the Buffalo Bills showed who’s king of the AFC East with a 47-17 throttling of the New England Patriots in a wild-card playoff game. Dawson Knox caught two touchdown passes and Devin Singletary ran for two scores in the first half. Buffalo scored on all seven possessions of the game, which didn’t end with a kneeldown. The Bills defeated New England for the second time in three weeks and rebounded from a 14-10 home loss to the Patriots on Dec. 6. The game was the fourth-coldest in Bills history with game-time temperature of 7 degrees.