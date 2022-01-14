Texans GM says differences in opinion led to Culley’s firing

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio says it was his decision to fire head coach David Culley after just one season. During a news conference Friday, Caserio cited differences in opinion with Culley about the organization’s path forward. The Texans announced the firings of Culley and offensive coordinator Tim Kelly on Thursday night following a 4-13 season. Culley’s dismissal left only one Black head coach in the NFL, Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin. Brian Flores was fired this week after leading the Miami Dolphins to a 9-8 record. The 66-year-old Culley spent 43 seasons as a college and NFL assistant before finally getting his first head coaching job. Caserio declined to go into details over where he differed with Culley and stressed that it was his decision to fire him.