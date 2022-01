By The Associated Press

Daniel Carlson’s latest clutch field goal for the Las Vegas Raiders earned him some fans from across the country. Carlson’s overtime winner from 47 yards on Sunday gave the Raiders a 35-32 win over the Chargers and clinched a playoff berth for the Pittsburgh Steelers by avoiding a tie. Steelers fans were appreciative and made donations to charities that Carlson has been affiliated with over the years.