Spanish FA draws criticism for Super Cup in Saudi Arabia

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The president of Spain’s soccer federation has defended the return of the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia as Real Madrid prepares to face Athletic Bilbao in Sunday’s final. Staging the mini-tournament in the kingdom has been heavily criticized by rights groups and Spanish media over the discrimination against women and persecution of the LGBTQ community. None of the four Spanish teams wore protest armbands offered to them by Amnesty International in the semifinals. Federation president Luis Rubiales insists the deal has helped Saudi women.