LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. — Jacob Rigoni registered 17 points as Quinnipiac beat Rider 77-70 in overtime. The score was tied at 68 with 2:24 remaining in overtime before Quinnipiac put the game away with a 9-2 run. Matt Balanc also had 17 points for the Bobcats. Allen Powell had 17 points for the Broncs.