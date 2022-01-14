Skip to Content
Netflix decides to take a swing at tennis in new docuseries

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Netflix is taking a swing at tennis next. The streaming service has announced that it is planning a docuseries about Grand Slam tournaments and the men’s and women’s professional tennis tours. Netflix said Friday it is teaming up with the same London-based production company that made “Formula 1: Drive to Survive,” credited by many with boosting the popularity of that auto racing circuit. Filming for the tennis series is under way at the Australian Open. The year’s first Grand Slam tournament begins Monday.

