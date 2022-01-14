Skip to Content
Madison Keys beats Alison Riske in Adelaide final

KEYT

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Former US Open finalist Madison Keys has warmed up for the Australian Open in strong form winning an all-American final of the WTA tournament in Adelaide against Alsion Riske. The 26-year-old Keys never allowed her compatriot a look into the contest powering her way to a 6-1, 6-2 victory in just over an hour to claim her sixth WTA title.  There are three other finals scheduled among the joint ATP-WTA tournaments in Adelaide and Sydney, including Andy Murray’s match against Russia’s Aslan Karatsev at the Sydney Tennis Classic.

The Associated Press

