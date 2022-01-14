Julien named coach, Doan GM of Canada’s Olympic hockey team

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Claude Julien has been named coach of Canada’s men’s hockey team for the Beijing Olympics on Friday, and Shane Doan has been named general manager. Doan and Julien replace St. Louis GM Doug Armstrong and Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper, who vacated their positions on the national team when the NHL pulled out of an agreement to send its players to the Olympics last month. Julien has a 667-445-162 coaching record in 1,274 regular-season NHL games with the Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils and Boston Bruins. He won a Stanley Cup with Boston in 2011.