Heat rally late, scramble to get past Hawks, 124-118

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 24 points, Jimmy Butler returned from a three-game absence with a sprained ankle to score 23 and the Miami Heat rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Atlanta Hawks 124-118 on Friday night. Omer Yurtseven finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds for Miami, which had seven players in double figures and moved within a game of Chicago for first place in the Eastern Conference. Trae Young had 24 points for Atlanta, which rallied from 17 down early and led by as many as 10 in the second half before letting it get away. De’Andre Hunter scored 20, Danilo Gallinari added 18, John Collins 16 and Kevin Huerter 15 for the Hawks.