Haaland scores 2 as Dortmund beats Freiburg 5-1

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Erling Haaland has scored twice to propel Borussia Dortmund to a 5-1 win over Freiburg and close the gap to Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich to three points. Belgian right back Thomas Meunier got Dortmund underway with two goals from corners in the opening half-hour. Haaland scored in first-half stoppage time and again in the 75th minute. Mahmoud Dahoud completed the rout with a curling shot for Dortmund’s fifth goal late on.