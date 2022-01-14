Give me 5: Uhlaender makes 5th US Olympic skeleton team

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

Katie Uhlaender now has made five of the six U.S. Olympic women’s skeleton teams. She’s also the first American woman from any sliding sport to make five Olympic teams. She was named Saturday to the three-person squad that will be heading to the Beijing Games. It is the smallest team the Americans have nominated in skeleton since the sport returned to the Olympic program in 2002 after a hiatus that lasted more than a half-century. Uhlaender will be joined by Kelly Curtis on the women’s side and Andrew Blaser as the lone men’s qualifier.