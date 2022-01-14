Double-fault: Visa revoked again, Djokovic faces deportation

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tennis star Novak Djokovic faces deportation again after the Australian government revoked his visa for a second time.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke says he used his ministerial discretion to revoke the 34-year-old Serb’s visa on public interest grounds three days before the Australian Open begins. A court hearing Friday night heard Djokovic would not be detained or deported overnight, but would have to attend a meeting with his lawyers and immigration officials in Melbourne on Saturday morning.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison welcomed Djokovic’s pending deportation.

