Published 10:08 am

Colorado’s Cole Bassett leaves US camp, headed to Dutch team

PHOENIX (AP) — Colorado midfielder Cole Bassett has left U.S. training camp following a report he has a deal to be loaned to the Dutch club Feyenoord. Voetbal International, a Dutch soccer magazine, reported Feyenoord is acquiring Bassett on a 1 1/2-season loan. A 20-year-old from Littleton, Colorado, Bassett made his Major League Soccer debut in 2018 and has 13 goals in 72 regular-season games. He made his U.S. national team debut on Dec. 18 and scored in the 89th minute of a 1-0 exhibition win over Bosnia and Herzegovina. American players from MLS have been training in Phoenix ahead of World Cup qualifiers.

The Associated Press

