Big-name women’s basketball programs returning to prominence

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

Big-name women’s basketball programs like No. 5 Tennessee and No. 12 LSU are making a return to prominence this year. The Lady Vols and Tigers are part of a group of teams that are carrying national rankings under coaches in place since 2019. The list includes No. 15 Georgia Tech, No. 16 Duke, No. 20 Notre Dame, No. 21 North Carolina and No. 23 Oklahoma. Lady Vols coach Kellie Harper says it takes time to build up a winner, noting: “You don’t just push a button and win games.”