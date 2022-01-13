Weaver, Gautrat added to US women’s training camp roster

CHICAGO (AP) — Forward Morgan Weaver and midfielder Morgan Gautrat have been added to the roster for the U.S. women’s national team training camp starting next week in Austin, Texas. Defender Imani Dorsey was originally named to the roster by coach Vlatko Andonovski but she had to withdraw because of injury. Weaver plays for the Portland Thorns of the National Women’s Soccer League and she made her first two appearances with the national team late last year. Gautrat plays for the Chicago Red Stars and has 87 appearances with the national team.