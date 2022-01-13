Uncertain futures add to sense of urgency for Rodgers, Adams

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams have put up record-setting numbers together while forming the NFL’s most dynamic pass-catch combination. But they haven’t yet reached a Super Bowl together. Rodgers’ lone Super Bowl title came in the 2010 season. Adams began his NFL career four seasons later. This postseason could mark their last chance to reach a Super Bowl as Packers teammates. The Packers own the NFC’s No. 1 playoff seed and can reach the Super Bowl by winning two straight games at Lambeau Field. They’ve lost in the NFC championship game four of the past seven seasons.