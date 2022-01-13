Oregon beats No. 3 UCLA 84-81 in OT for Altman’s 700th win

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jacob Young scored a season-high 23 points and Oregon edged No. 3 UCLA 84-81 in overtime to give coach Dana Altman his 700th career victory. The Ducks improved to 10-6 overall and 3-2 in the Pac-12 with their fourth straight win. Johnny Juzang scored 23 points to lead the Bruins. They fell to 10-2 and 2-1. The Ducks swarmed the floor at the final buzzer and their yelling echoed through a mostly empty Pauley Pavilion as they celebrated in the locker room.