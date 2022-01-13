No. 20 Notre Dame women easily beat Wake Forest 74-64

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Dara Mabrey scored a season-best 22 points, Olivia Miles added 15 points and 12 assists and No. 20 Notre Dame built a big lead early and cruised to a 74-64 victory over Wake Forest on Thursday night. Notre Dame (12-3, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) made nearly half its shots (27 of 56) while forcing 19 turnovers. Jewel Spear scored 17 to lead Wake Forest (12-5, 2-4). Notre Dame opened on a 16-2 run with the help of two Mabrey 3-pointers and built a 37-22 halftime lead. The Irish pushed the advantage to 26 points early in the fourth.