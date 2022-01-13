Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 6:29 pm

No. 19 Texas Tech backs up Top 10 wins, beats Oklahoma State

KEYT

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Kevin Obanor had 17 points and No. 19 Texas Tech backed up its consecutive wins over Top 10 teams with a 78-57 victory over Oklahoma State. Marcus Santos-Silva had 10 points and 10 rebounds. The Red Raiders never trailed. They were coming off wins over top-ranked Baylor and then-No. 6 Kansas. Bryce Thompson had 14 points and was the only player in double figures for Oklahoma State, which has lost six of its last eight games. 

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content