No. 15 Georgia Tech women pull away late, beat Florida State

ATLANTA (AP) — Lorela Cubaj scored a career-high 24 points and No. 15 Georgia Tech closed on a 13-2 run for a 68-64 victory over Florida State. Lotta-Maj Lahtinen added 16 points for Georgia Tech (13-3, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). Lahtinen made a 3-pointer that gave Georgia Tech a 63-62 lead with 2:16 remaining. On their next possession, Eylia Love made a layup under the basket that gave the Yellow Jackets the lead for good at 65-64 with 48.5 seconds to play. Jones and Makayla Timpson each scored 12 points to lead Florida State (7-7, 1-3).