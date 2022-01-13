No. 11 Michigan women beat Penn State for 6th straight time

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Naz Hillmon had 21 points, Leigha Brown scored 15 of her 17 points in the first half and No. 11 Michigan beat Penn State 74-57 for its sixth straight win in the series. The game featured two of the Big Ten’s four 20-point scorers as Hillmon entered averaging 20 points and Penn State’s Makenna Marisa 21.7. Hillmon was 7 of 14 from the field and 7 of 8 at the free-throw line, while Marisa was held to 16 points on 6-of-19 shooting. Hillmon made two free throws midway through the third quarter for a 20-point lead to put her into double figures for the 27th straight game. Maddie Nolan had 15 points and Emily Kiser added 13 for Michigan.