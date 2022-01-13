French Open champ Krejcikova saves 7 match points to advance

SYDNEY (AP) — French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova saved seven match points to beat Anett Kontaveit 0-6, 6-4, 7-6 (12) and advance to the Sydney Tennis Classic final. The match between world No. 3 Krejcikova and No. 4 Kontaveit lived up to its billing just days before the start of the Australian Open on Monday. Kontaveit dominated early to take the first set in 28 minutes before Krejcikova took charge of the second and won the marathon tiebreaker. Earlier Alison Riske advanced to what will be an all-American final of a WTA tournament in Adelaide after her semifinal opponent Tamara Zidansek withdrew to hand Riske a walkover.