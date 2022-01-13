DePaul upends No. 20 Seton Hall, 96-92

By CASEY DROTTAR

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Jalen Terry scored 28 points, David Jones added 24 and DePaul stunned No. 20 Seton Hall with a 96-92 victory. Javon Freeman-Liberty also scored 12 points, giving the Blue Demons (10-6, 1-5 Big East) easily their biggest win of the season. Freeman-Liberty, the conference’s leading scorer, was injured early in the second half, limping off the court while favoring his right leg. He returned shortly after, but played sparingly down the stretch. The loss serves as a significant setback for the Pirates (11-4, 2-3) as they attempt to gain ground in conference standings. Jared Rhoden led Seton Hall with 25 points, with Bryce Aiken adding 22 more.