Colombia defensive midfielder Valencia signs with Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Austin FC has signed Colombia defensive midfielder Jhojan Valencia from Deportivo Cali to a three-year deal with an option for a fourth season. The 25-year-old Valencia helped Deportivo Cali won the Colombia first division championship. He will occupy an international spot on the Austin roster. Financial terms of the transfer from Cali and player contract were not disclosed. Austin Sporting Director Claudio Reyna said Valencia should boost a defense that gave up a Western Conference high 56 goals last season.