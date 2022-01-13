Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 5:57 pm

Boston leads No. 1 South Carolina to 65-45 win over Aggies

KEYT

By PETE IACOBELLI
AP Sports Writer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 19 points and 15 rebounds for her 10th consecutive double-double and No. 1 South Carolina used a third-quarter surge to put away Texas A&M 65-45. Boston had tied the program best for double-doubles her last time out and moved on top less than 17 minutes into this one as she grabbed her 10th board. She already had 15 points. Still, Texas A&M had tied things early in the third quarter before the Gamecocks put together a 15-2 run to take control. It was South Carolina’s fourth straight win since losing at Missouri last month.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content