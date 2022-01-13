Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 11:14 am

Bol fails physical, trade between Pistons and Nuggets halted

KEYT

DENVER (AP) — A trade between Detroit and the Denver Nuggets was rescinded after big man Bol Bol didn’t receive medical clearance with the Pistons. The Nuggets had finalized a deal to send Bol to the Pistons in exchange for guard Rodney McGruder along with a 2022 second-round pick via Brooklyn. The 7-foot-2 Bol is the son of the late Manute Bol, who played 10 years in the NBA. Bol Bol saw action in 53 games over three seasons with the Nuggets and averaged 2.7 points. McGruder played in 17 games for the Pistons this season. He averaged 2.5 points and 1.6 rebounds. 

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content