Alabama WR Williams, offensive lineman Evans enter NFL draft

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama offensive stars Jameson Williams and Evan Neal are entering the NFL draft and skipping their senior seasons. The two All-Americans announced their decisions on social media. Williams led Crimson Tide receivers with 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns in his lone season after transferring from Ohio State. He injured his left knee in the national championship game loss Monday night against Georgia. Williams is projected as a likely first-round pick while the left tackle Neal is regarded as a potential top-5 pick.