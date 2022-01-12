World and Australasian tours strengthen links through 2026

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — The DP World Tour has strengthened its links with the PGA Tour of Australasia by announcing an extension of their partnership through 2026. The deal will provide members of the Australasian tour more opportunities such as two additional cards and further exemptions to compete on the rebranded World Tour as well as an increase in prize money for some tournaments. The World Tour also has partnerships with the PGA Tour and South Africa’s Sunshine Tour. The latest agreement strengthens its position amid looming competition from a Saudi-backed company fronted by Greg Norman which has put $200 million into 10 new tournaments on the Asian Tour.