West Ham beats Norwich 2-0 to climb to 4th in Premier League

LONDON (AP) — Jarrod Bowen scored twice to send West Ham back into the top four of the Premier League with a 2-0 win over Norwich on Wednesday.Bowen’s seventh and eighth goals of the season secured a third straight Premier League win for the Hammers and left Norwich rooted to the bottom of the table. With eight assists as well, Bowen has now been directly involved in 16 goals this season. That is the most of any English player in the top flight. Norwich now has six successive defeats without scoring, equaling a club record in the Premier League.