Vann nets 22, No. 23 Sooner women top No. 14 Baylor 83-77

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Skylar Vann scored 22 points and No. 23 Oklahoma ended an 11-game losing streak against No. 14 Baylor with a come-from-behind 83-77 victory. The Sooners didn’t take a lead until Vann hit a 3-pointer to make it 78-75 lead with 2:56 to play. That was part of a 9-0 run that led to a game-ending 12-2 surge. The Bears missed their last four shots and had four turnovers. Taylor Robertson became the Big 12 Conference 3-point shooting leader in the win. Robertson scored 15 points on 5-for-5 shooting from 3-point range to give her 393 treys, surpassing Laurie Koehn’s conference record. NaLyssa Smith matched her career high with 30 points for the Bears.

