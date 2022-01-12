Sanogo leads UConn to overtime victory over St. John’s

STORRS, Conn. — Adama Sanogo had 26 points, 18 rebounds and six blocks to lead UConn to an 86-78 overtime win over St. John’s. After St. John’s Julian Champagnie opened overtime with a bucket the Huskies scored the next 11 points in taking the win. R.J. Cole had 19 points and eight assists for UConn. Tyrese Martin and Andre Jackson scored 11 points each. Isaiah Whaley had five of the Huskies’ season-high 14 blocks. Champagnie had 27 points for the Red Storm. Posh Alexander had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Aaron Wheeler added 13 points.