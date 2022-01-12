Sabres sign Houser to shore up injury-depleted goalie depth

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres have signed Michael Houser to a one-year, $750,000 contract and called up Aaron Dell from the minors to shore up their injury-depleted goaltending ranks. The signing comes with Buffalo adding goalies Ukko-Pekka Luukonen and Malcolm Subban to their injured list. Luukonen is considered week-to-week after sustaining a lower body injury in a 6-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Monday. Subban finished the game but has been diagnosed with an upper body injury. Buffalo was already down two goalies. Craig Anderson is out indefinitely with an upper body injury and Dustin Tokarski is still recovering from the effects of COVID-19.