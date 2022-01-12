Rays: Bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez dies unexpectedly at 28

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays say bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez died unexpectedly this week at the age of 28. The team made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday, with baseball operations president Erik Neander describing the former minor league player as a “caring teammate and friend” who “exuded so much joy in all he did.” The Rays didn’t release details of the death, which it said occurred Monday. Ramirez was a native of Puerto Rico who attended high school in Fort Worth, Texas. He was a 28th-round draft pick out of Illinois State in 2016 and played three years in Tampa Bay’s minor league system before beginning a three-season stint as a bullpen catcher with the major league team.