Packers OLB Za’Darius Smith practicing, eyes playoff return

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith is practicing again and could return for the playoffs after missing nearly the entire regular season. Smith participated in the Packers’ practice Wednesday as they begin postseason preparations. The Packers own the NFC’s No. 1 seed and lone first-round playoff bye, so they won’t play until Jan. 22 or  23. Smith hasn’t played since the season opener due to a back issue. He recorded a combined 26 sacks for the Packers from 2019-20.

