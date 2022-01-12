Lukas Reichel set for NHL debut with Chicago Blackhawks

CHICAGO (AP) — Top prospect Lukas Reichel is slated for his NHL debut when the Chicago Blackhawks host Montreal on Thursday night. The 19-year-old Reichel was added to Chicago’s taxi squad after he was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League. Interim coach Derek King said he plans to put the young forward in the lineup against the Canadiens. Reichel was selected by the Blackhawks with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 NHL draft. He has 11 goals and nine assists in 20 games with the IceHogs.