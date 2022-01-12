Hall of Famer Grant Hill’s memoir ‘Game’ coming out in June

NEW YORK (AP) — Grant Hill’s path to the NBA Hall of Fame had plenty of pain along with all the highlights. Hill has a deal with Penguin Press for the memoir “Game,” scheduled for June 7. It’s billed by the publishers as a full, frank story that covers both the pinnacle of success and the depths of personal trauma. Hill will tell about helping Duke University win back-to-back NCAA titles and his achievements with professional teams like the Detroit Pistons. He will also discuss the ankle problems that plagued him for years and the health struggles of his wife, Tamia Hill.