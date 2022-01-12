Giants co-owner John Mara says past season was his low point

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The low point in co-owner John Mara’s more than 30-year association with the New York Giants was seeing the struggles in a four-win season that led to the retirement of general manager Dave Gettleman and the firing of coach Joe Judge. Mara spoke less than 24 hours after firing his third coach since December 2017 and said Wednesday the Giants need to build from the ground up. They posted a 4-13 record this past season and missed the playoffs for the fifth straight year. Mara said he and Tisch are conducting a thorough GM search and they’ll get the right man.