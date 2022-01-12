Chelsea finishes job against Spurs to reach League Cup final

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea has reached the League Cup final after a 1-0 victory over Tottenham completed a 3-0 aggregate victory. The only goal of the second leg was scored by Antonio Rüdiger’s header in the first half. Tottenham had two penalties and an equalizer correctly overturned by VAR. Chelsea will play either Arsenal or Liverpool, who meet in their delayed first leg on Thursday. In a rescheduled Premier League game on Wednesday, Jarrod Bowen scored twice to lead West Ham to a 2-0 victory over last-place Norwich, dislodging Arsenal from fourth.