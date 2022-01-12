Caffaro’s career night carries Virginia over Hokies 54-52

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Francisco Caffaro had career highs of 16 points and nine rebounds and Virginia survived two last-second shots by Virginia Tech to take 54-52 win. Virginia finished the final three minutes on a 6-0 run to overcome the Hokies’ final lead. The Hokies’ Hunter Cattoor missed an open 3-pointer in the final seconds and the ball bounded out to Storm Murphy who also missed from the arc as the buzzer sounded. Franklin added 15 points and Reece Beekman 11 for the Cavaliers. Keve Aluma scored 22 points with Cattoor and Murphy adding 10 each for the Hokies, who lost their third straight.