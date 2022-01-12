Bills’ running game giving offense late-season new dimension

By MARK LUDWICZAK

Associated Press

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Bills can thank their surging ground game for their late-season run to winning their second consecutive AFC East title. Buffalo heads into its wild-card playoff against New England on Saturday night on a four-game winning streak that is partly due to its renewed commitment to the run. The shift in philosophy has given the Bills a new dimension to their offense, which they believe will keep opposing defenses guessing. The Bills have turned to Devin Singletary more frequently in the backfield. The third-year back is coming off his best stretch as a pro which included a career-best 110 yards against Atlanta in Week 17.