Australian Open draw delayed amid uncertainty over Djokovic

By JOHN PYE

AP Sports Writer

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Australian Open draw has been delayed by at least 75 minutes amid uncertainty over top-ranked Novak Djokovic’s visa status. The draw to determine the men’s and women’s singles brackets at the year’s first tennis major was scheduled to be held at 3 p.m. local time in Melbourne. But a tournament official told waiting media that the ceremony had been postponed until further notice and declined further comment. It was later rescheduled to 4:15 p.m. local time. The Australian immigration minister was still considering whether to deport the nine-time and defending Australian Open champion, who is not vaccinated against COVID-19. The 34-year-old Djokovic remained in limbo. The Australian Open begins Monday.